Dallas hit-and-run suspect who injured boy, 13, thought he hit construction sign: police

Dallas police say a man charged with hitting a 13-year-old and driving off initially claimed he thought he hit a construction sign.

What we know:

Sunday evening, Bradley Daniels Jr.’s parents say he was walking with some of his friends in the Red Bird area near Friendship Baptist Church when they tried to cross Wheatland Road to avoid a dog.

Police say that’s when Bradley Jr. was hit by a truck driven by 46-year-old Jerome Walker before he drove off.

Detectives searched Flock cameras in the area around the time of the collision and found a tan Dodge pickup, matching the suspect vehicle description. Detectives tracked it to Walker’s home.

Police say Walker admitted it was his truck, and he was driving it. He claims he thought he hit a construction sign.

Walker told police he went back to the scene to take a photo of the construction sign for an insurance claim, but he drove away once he saw first responders on the scene "because he did not have a driver’s license."

Detectives say there’s no evidence Walker hit a sign, and his truck has damage consistent with striking the child.

Bradley Jr. suffered a fractured skull, brain bleeding and a broken and degloved foot. He’s recovering at Children’s Hospital, where his parents have been by his side.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Bradley Daniels Sr. and Kelisha Gichuki, Bradley Jr.’s parents, say they don’t understand why Walker didn’t stop.

"As soon as you hit something, I feel like just natural instinct," said Bradley Sr. "As an adult, you would get out and check your vehicle anyways."

"You should’ve stopped," said Gichuki. "You should’ve been paying attention to the road."

Bradley Sr. says they haven’t left their son’s bedside.

"We’ve been crying our eyes out and steadily praying every day since Sunday," he said. "We’re very thankful that he’s responding the way he is."

Now, there’s a bit of relief as they do not have to worry if the alleged driver will be caught.

"If he would’ve did the right thing and stopped, he probably wouldn’t even be in jail," said Bradley Sr.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify why Walker did not have a valid driver’s license.

What's next:

Walker is charged with collision involving serious bodily injury. His bond has been set at $25,000.