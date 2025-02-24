Dallas boy, 13, in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday evening on Wheatland Road in the Red Bird area. Police say Bradley Daniels Jr. was with friends when he stepped off the median and was struck by a silver, extended cab pickup truck. The driver didn't stop. Kenetra Williams witnessed the whole thing and rushed to help Bradley. She called 911 and was able to provide a vehicle description. Bradley suffered a skull fracture and other injuries. His parents say the bleeding in his brain has stopped, and while he remains in critical condition, he’s expected to live. Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows anything about the crash is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.



A Dallas 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition after the driver of a pickup struck him and took off.

His parents say he suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding and other injuries.

A stranger saw the hit-and-run happen and jumped into action to help the boy out.

What we know:

Bradley Daniels Jr., 13, 1as walking with friends Sunday evening in the grassy median on Wheatland Road in Dallas’ Red Bird neighborhood near Friendship West Baptist Church to get food.

However, the child stepped off the median and was struck by a truck. Police say the driver sped off.

Good Samaritan jumps into action

What Happened:

Kenetra Williams stopped to help Bradley.

"After the accident happened, it ran through the red light," she said. "I parked my car right in front of him, and I turned my hazard lights on. He was not speaking at all. So I just didn’t want to move him and risk hurting him more the way that he was in the middle of the street."

Williams called 911 and reported a description to police: a silver, extended cab pickup truck.

"At the end of the day, that was a little kid. That could’ve been my little kid. That could have been anybody’s kid that, that happened to," she said.

Williams likely saved precious minutes.

For the driver who did not stop, it appears what may have been an accident might now be something more serious.

"If that were the case, what’s wrong with just stopping and rendering aid and making sure everything’s okay?" wondered Williams.

Parents Speak Out

What they're saying:

Kelisha Gichuki and Bradley Daniels Sr. are the boy’s parents.

"He likes to play baseball. He said he wants to run track," his mom said.

They believe he was not paying as close attention as he should have been while walking.

"Hang on to your child," said Gichuki. "Do not let your child walk. And if you do, make sure they know to look left and right."

However, the parents say it’s no excuse for the driver to not stop.

"I feel like God was holding him," Gichuki said.

What's next:

Bradley suffered a skull fracture and other injuries. His parents say the bleeding in his brain has stopped, and while he remains in critical condition, he’s expected to live.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s vehicle or knows anything about the crash is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.