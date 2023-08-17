Man charged with killing Garland girl in drunk driving crash again accused of violating bond conditions

A man charged with driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a Garland teen was back in court, again accused of violating the conditions of his bond.

Thursday was a standard announcement hearing, but there were questions raised about Jeremy Spencer potentially violating bond. It was addressed, but no action was taken.

Spencer walked into a Dallas County courtroom after being accused of visiting "unauthorized locations" while out on bond for intoxication manslaughter in a crash that killed 13-year-old Brooklyn Moran in Garland last September.

Related article

"Just anger. Just anger that he’s even out," the victim’s mother, Brittney Moran, said.

Moran was driving her daughter when Spencer crossed a center line and hit them head-on, according to Garland police.

"We have to go through, you know, all the ups and downs with, you know, the heartbreak of losing our daughter, and then me also trying to heal myself," Moran added.

According to an arrest affidavit, Spencer told a police officer on scene, "he had fallen asleep at the wheel."

The officer, "observed numerous empty cans of Coors Light in the bed of [Spencer’s] truck."

Spencer later told the officer, "I drink every freaking day," and, "I shake when I don’t drink." However, he denied drinking that day.

The officer believed Spencer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.

A sample of Spencer’s blood was collected.

The results are not listed in the affidavit, but Spencer was charged with intoxication manslaughter and indicted five months later.

Spencer did not have an eligible driver’s license at the time of the crash because of a previous DWI conviction in Collin County.

Related article

"I’m afraid he might hurt somebody else," Moran said.

Spencer signed an affidavit swearing he would not drive a vehicle while out on bond, but he is allowed to catch rides to work.

Though an electronic monitoring device document reveals Spencer stopped at three "unauthorized locations" on August 12. Those were a home in Watauga, a tea store in Dallas, and a storage center in Dallas.

"The next step is the court has instructed him, again, to comply with the pretrial services release conditions," civil attorney Charles Soechting Jr. said.

Prosecutors previously filed motions to hold Spencer’s bond insufficient after drug testing patches worn by Spencer tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine in October and November 2022.

"We can continue to break rules and there’s no repercussions for breaking those rules that are laid out for you," Moran said.

It’s unclear if drugs may have been consumed prior to Spencer’s arrest in September and were still in Spencer’s system.

The court did not revoke Spencer’s bond. It appears Spencer has not failed additional drug tests.

Related article

This whole process weighs heavily on Moran.

"We Just take it day by day," she said. "A lot of pain. Physically, emotionally, mentally."

But it’s nothing compared to the daily struggle of living without her daughter.

"It’s a life sentence that I have to live with for the rest of my life," she added.

No trial date is set.

Spencer’s attorney did not respond to FOX 4’s request for comment.