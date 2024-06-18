Former Highland Village fire chief tried to pay undercover officer $120 for sex act: arrest affidavit

A former North Texas fire chief accused of attempting to pay for sex allegedly resisted arrest during a prostitution sting.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office says the former fire chief for Highland Village offered to pay more than $100 for a sex act. They say he traveled to a Motel 6, where deputies were waiting for him.

An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 4 says Jason Collier tried to run to an exit once deputies opened the motel door and resisted being put into handcuffs.

Now, an interim fire chief at Highland Village has been appointed to his job.

It was inside a Lewisville Motel 6 where investigators say the former Highland Village fire chief planned to purchase sexual favors from someone he thought was an escort. Instead, deputies were waiting inside a room.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit along with other North Texas agencies set up an undercover operation last week, arresting 14 people in total.

The 58-year-old from Corinth was one of them.

Collier is now charged with solicitation of prostitution and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit FOX 4 obtained on Tuesday, Collier contacted an Arlington detective who was posing as an escort from an online ad on June 13.

Investigators say Collier agreed via text to a sexual act in exchange for $120. He arrived at the Motel 6 and knocked on the door, according to the affidavit.

When deputies opened the door, the sheriff’s office says "Collier backed away from deputies stating ‘wait’ but only made it a short distance before he was tackled to the ground."

Collier was booked into the Denton County jail and posted bond the next day on Friday.

The city of Highland Village confirms Collier was placed on paid administrative leave following the arrest. On Saturday, Collier resigned.

Collier was hired by Highland Village in 2008 to serve as the city’s first assistant fire chief and was promoted to chief in 2022. Previously he was at Allen, University Park, and Lake Cities fire departments.

For the last 13 years, Collier has served on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection’s Firefighter Advisory Committee. A representative from the state commission said they learned of the arrest on Saturday when Collier resigned from the committee.

Collier’s name and photo have since been taken down from the commission’s website.