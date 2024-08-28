Man accused of shooting girl, 2, in Dallas road rage attack released on bond

The Brief Jason Cain, the man accused of shooting a 2-year-old while her family was delivering a DoorDash order, was released from jail Monday morning after posting bond. 2-year-old Jasmine Garcia has been released from the hospital, but her family says she still has the bullet in her diaphragm. Doctors will try to take it out safely at a later time. The Garcia family says they feel unsafe now that the man accused of shooting their little girl isn't behind bars anymore.



A young family says they feel unsafe after learning the man accused of shooting their 2-year-old daughter in a case of apparent road rage is already out of jail.

On Sunday, police say Jason Cain fired toward a family delivering DoorDash in their car, striking their young daughter,

The girl is now out of the hospital, but the family says they feel less safe knowing the suspect isn't behind bars anymore.

A quick glance and you wouldn’t know that 2-year-old Jasmine Garcia is anything but a happy little girl.

Jacqueline Garcia says the only thing her daughter does is that she’s in pain.

"She’s like, ‘Mommy, Ouch. Ouch.’ But she doesn’t know why," Jacqueline said. "She doesn’t know what happened to her."

Jasmine was shot in the backseat of her parents' car while they were delivering a DoorDash order in a Far East Dallas neighborhood Sunday night.

The family says they were looking for an address when they turned onto a street and saw a motorcycle driving in the middle of the street with no lights on.

"They almost crashed. So my fiancé, he swerved then to avoid an accident," Jacqueline recalled. "And at the time, he swerved him. They both honked at each other."

Jacqueline thought that was the end of it, but she says the motorcycle proceeded to follow the family’s car, and the man riding it shouted at them.

The mom says the man pulled out a gun and fired at the back of the car. Then, she heard a cry from Jasmine in the backseat.

"She screamed," she recalled. "We both looked back, and she was covered in blood."

Featured article

A woman who heard the gunshots ran to the car and told the family to head straight to the hospital while she called 911.

The doctors told the Garcias that the bullet entered through Jasmine’s chest, eventually ending up in her diaphragm. Doctors didn’t remove it because doing so may cause more harm.

Jacqueline is grateful her daughter is still alive.

Police arrested 50-year-old Jason Cain for the shooting. When police searched his home, they found multiple firearms, including automatic weapons. They also saw satanic and nazi symbols in his home.

Cain is charged with injury to a child and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He bonded out of jail Monday morning.

"We were devastated and worried because of our safety since police said he had multiple firearms in his house," Jacqueline said. "We just currently don’t feel safe, and it’s really hard."

Cain’s bond conditions include electronic monitoring. He’s also not allowed to have any weapons.

The family says Jasmine is still having fevers and doesn’t have much of an appetite. She has another appointment to make sure the bullet hasn’t shifted.