The Brief A 2-year-old girl was shot while in her family's car in Far East Dallas on Sunday. The toddler remains hospitalized in critical condition. Dallas police arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.



A 2-year-old girl was shot on Sunday night after a man fired into the vehicle she was in.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sweetwater Drive near Interstate 30 and Ferguson Road in Far East Dallas.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police took one man into custody.

It’s not clear what led to the gunfire.

The police investigation is ongoing.