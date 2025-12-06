World Cup schedule 2026: Full list of teams to play at Dallas Stadium

The Brief Dallas Stadium is confirmed to be a centerpiece host city for the expanded 48-team tournament. The city will host 9 games at Dallas Stadium for the newly-expanded World Cup, including a semifinal match-up . The current world champion team, Argentina, will play twice in Dallas. England will have a featured match as well.



Dallas is one of the U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans across the region now know which national teams will take the field there during the group stage.

The official draw, which assigns teams to groups and venues, took place today, setting the stage for one of the largest and most anticipated tournaments in World Cup history.

What World Cup teams are playing in Dallas?

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Dallas will be played on June 14.

Dallas' full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Ukr / Swe / Pol / Alb

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

Matches that will be determined by performance:

Round of 32: Tuesday, June 30.

Round of 32: Friday, July 3.

Round of 16: Monday, July 6.

Semi-final match: Tuesday, July 14.

How many World Cup games are in Dallas?

Dallas Stadium will host nine matches total, including five key group-stage games and two Round of 32 match-ups. The venue will also host a Round of 16 game.

Officials also confirmed that a semi-final game will take place in Dallas, further elevating the city’s significance in the tournament.

What we know after the draw

Now that all the Dallas matches have been revealed, we know:

The world champion Argentina team, featuring superstar player Lionel Messi, will play twice in Dallas.

Another standout team to watch, England, will also have a featured match in Dallas.

Dallas' local organizing committee will now begin mapping out transportation, fan events, and stadium operations.

With 48 teams and 104 matches across three countries, this will be the largest World Cup ever staged — and Dallas will be one of the most active host cities in the nation.

Global superstars headed to Dallas Stadium

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Expand

Dig deeper:

With the official schedule now released, some of world football’s biggest stars are confirmed to be taking the pitch at Dallas Stadium. Among them is Lionel Messi of Argentina, whose presence alone is expected to draw massive international attention. Possibly the most celebrated player in the world, Messi helped lead Argentina to become the current World Cup champions, is widely regarded as one of the standout athletes of this year’s tournament.

Fans in North Texas will also have the opportunity to watch Henry Kane of England, the captain of the England team known for his prowess as a high-scoring forward. The match-up between England and Croatia featuring Kane is expected to be one of the must-see fixtures of the group stage.

Dallas a must-see stop for World Cup fans

Local perspective:

Local businesses, transportation authorities, and hospitality groups are now finalizing operational plans for what is expected to be one of the largest sports tourism influxes in Texas history. Fan-fest details, road closures, and public transit adjustments will be announced in the coming months.

What's next:

With the match schedule now official, excitement is building across the region as Dallas prepares to welcome teams, supporters, and global viewers to one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Dallas' World Cup stadium will have a temporary name

During the tournament, the AT&T Stadium will not be referred to by its NFL name. Like every other host venue, the stadium will receive a temporary FIFA tournament name, listed as "Dallas Stadium" for all official World Cup broadcasts, signage, and schedules.

This is part of FIFA’s uniform branding policy, which removes all sponsorship-based stadium names during World Cup competitions.