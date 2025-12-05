Police, attorneys have public scuffle over Celina ISD investigation
CELINA, Texas - In the ongoing situation regarding a former Celina ISD coach accused of improper conduct with middle school students, a disagreement over evidence is now taking place.
This culminated in a callout from the police chief, who has taken his share of criticism in what’s turned into a muddy back-and-forth between attorneys and law enforcement.
Celina PD, attorneys at odds
What's new:
A direct letter from Celina Police Chief John Cullison calling out attorneys representing victims of Caleb Elliott, the Celina ISD Middle school coach accused of secretly recording dozens of naked boys in a locker room. The chief said if attorneys have additional evidence, they had better provide it.
On Nov. 18, Celina PD said it had concluded its active investigation of Elliott. It moved forward with charges related to recording students, but said no evidence substantiated the extra allegations mentioned in lawsuits.
Featured
One claim was that Elliott had an improper relationship with a student while working at Celina High, with a student who police say is now Elliott’s "romantic partner." Police say the former student is uncooperative, and that there’s no evidence.
Another lawsuit claim police said they had no evidence of was Elliott previously getting in trouble for trying to install cameras in a locker room.
It’s important to point out that since that press conference in which police said they concluded their investigation, they have since added charges against Elliott for sexual performance of a child after he allegedly made students perform naked jumping jacks.
Elliott's father is Celina high’s state championship-winning football coach. Lawsuits have alleged a cover-up within the district of past allegations involving his son.
Attorneys speak out
What they're saying:
On Wednesday, attorneys representing victims in one of four lawsuits, one who’s a state lawmaker, said they have evidence including witnesses.
"There was a confrontation between Caleb Elliott and another coach at Moore Middle School in connection with previous attempts to record and photograph children in the locker room," said Rep. Mitch Little (R-Lewisville).
The other side:
After attorneys accused the chief of not conducting a thorough investigation, Cullison sent all attorneys involved a letter on Friday, telling them, in part:
"I want to be very clear that if anyone is going to allege that they have evidence and witnesses related to a criminal case involving children in our community, they have a duty to present that information to law enforcement."
"They have the obligation to turn that over to the police department. So, in other words, it’s not just a courtesy, it’s a duty."
One attorney mentioned in the letter, Paul Herz, who filed the first lawsuit, sent FOX 4 a statement reading, in part:
"We are not hiding anything, we are just beginning the process of uncovering things they did not bother to go looking for."
Criminologist Alex del Carmen says it’s not unusual for things to get muddy between civil attorneys and law enforcement.
"But what is uncommon is the fact that they’re doing it publicly," del Carmen said.
The Source: Information in this article came from public statements and releases sent to FOX 4.