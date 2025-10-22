Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett may ditch redrawn district for Senate bid: Interview

The Brief U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she’s considering a 2026 Senate run amid new Texas redistricting battles. Recent polls show the Dallas Democrat leading a potential primary field that includes O’Rourke, Allred, and Talarico. Crockett says she’ll decide after court rulings on new congressional maps and further polling analysis.



U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said in a Wednesday interview she would "strongly consider" a run for Senate, Fox News reports.

Recent polling showed the Dallas congresswoman has a potential early lead in the crowded Democratic primary for Sen. John Cornyn's seat.

Will Jasmine Crockett run for Senate?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during a House hearing in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025.

What we know:

The topic came up on SiriusXM’s "The Lurie Daniel Favors Show," Fox News said, when she reportedly referenced the latest polling.

Crockett appeared undecided in the interview, saying she's still waiting for a final ruling on the new Texas Congressional District maps. The recent redrawing was designed to create five new Republican seats in the U.S. House, and would change Crockett's area of representation if the court rules in its favor.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Texas Congressional District | Credit: congress.gov

What they're saying:

"The other option is every other day there's a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, and I am looking, because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away," Crockett said in the Sirius.

What we don't know:

Aside from the final ruling from the court, Crockett reportedly said she and her team are working to analyze broader polling data to get a better idea of her chances in the general election.

While she said she would "strongly consider" a Senate bid if the numbers look good, she did not give a definitive date she might begin a potential campaign.

Jasmine Crockett leads Senate polls

Dig deeper:

Statewide polling shows Crockett has the lead in the polls over former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, state Rep. James Talirico and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

In the poll, 31% of likely voters said they would vote for Crockett, with Talarico and O'Rourke both getting 25% of likely voters and Allred garnering the favor of 13% of voters. Six percent of those polled said there were unsure who would get their vote.

In two-candidate races, Crockett has a 23% lead over Allred, 57% to 34%, a 18% lead over Talarico, 52% to 34%, and a 10% lead over O'Rourke, 51% to 41%.

The same polling says Republicans lead in every hypothetical race in the general election with a lead between 1% and 6% depending on the candidates.

Texas Senate primary

Texas AG Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Houston Democrat, are the current GOP challengers for Cornyn's seat.

The Republican candidates will face one of several challengers on the Democrat side in the general election.

The latest, Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin), recently announced a record-breaking fundraising effort in his first quarter of campaigning. The $6.2 million in funding far outpaces the other candidates.

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Talarico's main challenger among those already committed to the Democratic primary, announced $4.1 million raised so far in his campaign. Allred entered the race on July 1.

Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts has also announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

Other possible opponents could include former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who attempted a bid for Ted Cruz's seat in 2018, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro. They have not yet announced their candidacy.