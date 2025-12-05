World Cup 2026: Intercontinental Playoff qualification, bracket

The Brief Six spots have yet to be claimed in next year's World Cup. Two of the final spots will go to the winner of the Intercontinental Playoffs. The finals will be held on March 31, 2026.



We know 42 of the 48 nations who will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the tournament's field won't be finalized until March.

To qualify for the final six spots in the sport's most prestigious tournament, there will be two playoffs.

The European Qualifiers will account for four of the six teams.

Countries from around the world will compete in FIFA's Intercontinental Playoffs for a chance to make the final two spots.

Here's what to know about the Intercontinental Playoffs:

2026 World Cup: Intercontinental Playoffs

FIFA will run a six-team intercontinental playoff to decide the final two World Cup berths. The field includes:

One team from each confederation: AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, OFC

Two teams from CONCACAF (as the host confederation for 2026)

The two highest-ranked teams, Congo and Iraq, are seeded into the "finals." The other four play single-match first-round games; those two winners face the seeds, and the two match winners qualify for the World Cup. It’s staged in North America as a tournament-style test event ahead of 2026.

The two semi-final games will be held on March 26, 2026.

The winner of those games will move on to play in the finals on March 31, 2026.

All games will be staged in Mexico, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

Semifinals

Path A

New Caledonia vs. Jamaica

Path B

Bolivia vs. Suriname

Finals

Path A

DR Congo vs. Winner of New Caledonia-Jamaica

Path B

Iraq vs. Winner of Bolivia-Suriname