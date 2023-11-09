South Dallas shootout kills innocent bystander, injures another, police say

A woman was killed and a man was injured in an overnight shooting in South Dallas.

Both victims are believed to be innocent bystanders.

Police say two groups of people were fighting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

That led to the shootout.

It's not clear how many people fired weapons during the shooting.

The victim who survived has serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and any video from the area as they try to identify the shooters.

No information about the victims have been released.