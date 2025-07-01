Expand / Collapse search

Houston-area volleyball coach arrested in Dallas after bizarre 3-wheeled police chase

By and
Published  July 1, 2025 9:19am CDT
Houston area volleyball coach charged with DWI

Court records say a drunk driver lead police on a bizarre, slow-speed chase. FOX 4's Dan Godwin is a DPD headquarters with the details.

The Brief

    • Houston-area volleyball coach James Williamson was arrested in Dallas early Monday morning after a slow-speed police chase.
    • Police said he tried to flee in a disabled SUV with only three wheels. The vehicle was tilted and sparks few from the front end.
    • Officers found the back of the SUV loaded with volleyballs after they arrested Williamson on a DWI charge.

DALLAS - An arrest warrant affidavit provides new details on a slow-speed chase through Dallas. 

Police arrested a Houston-area volleyball coach who allegedly had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.

Volleyball Coach Charged with DWI

DWI arrest in Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What's new:

The driver who was arrested has been identified as 57-year-old James Williamson of Cypress, Texas.

After he was taken into custody, police noted he had slurred speech. He told the officers he had four to five beers at a bar, according to the affidavit. 

Officers also found his SUV loaded with volleyballs. The affidavit states Williamson is the coach of a female youth volleyball team that was in Dallas over the weekend for a tournament.

He is now charged with driving while intoxicated.

Bizarre Dallas Police Chase

The backstory:

Dallas firefighters initially responded to reports of a smoking car and a possible fire around 2 a.m. Monday near Oak Lawn Avenue and Hi-Line Drive.

They found a white Jeep Grand Waggoneer SUV with deployed airbags and a folded front left wheel.

When the firefighters tried to conduct a welfare check on the driver, he drove away in the damaged SUV. The firefighters called the police to help.

A slow-speed chase ensued with the SUV’s front end tilting and sparking from the folded wheel. The driver went down multiple Dallas roads, making several U-turns before finally pulling into a parking lot on Oak Lawn Avenue.

The driver failed a field sobriety test at the scene. He was given a breath test at the jail and the results were more than twice the legal limit.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department and an arrest warrant affidavit for James Williamson.

