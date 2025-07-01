Houston-area volleyball coach arrested in Dallas after bizarre 3-wheeled police chase

The Brief Houston-area volleyball coach James Williamson was arrested in Dallas early Monday morning after a slow-speed police chase. Police said he tried to flee in a disabled SUV with only three wheels. The vehicle was tilted and sparks few from the front end. Officers found the back of the SUV loaded with volleyballs after they arrested Williamson on a DWI charge.



An arrest warrant affidavit provides new details on a slow-speed chase through Dallas.

Police arrested a Houston-area volleyball coach who allegedly had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.

Volleyball Coach Charged with DWI

DWI arrest in Dallas (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What's new:

The driver who was arrested has been identified as 57-year-old James Williamson of Cypress, Texas.

After he was taken into custody, police noted he had slurred speech. He told the officers he had four to five beers at a bar, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found his SUV loaded with volleyballs. The affidavit states Williamson is the coach of a female youth volleyball team that was in Dallas over the weekend for a tournament.

He is now charged with driving while intoxicated.

Bizarre Dallas Police Chase

The backstory:

Dallas firefighters initially responded to reports of a smoking car and a possible fire around 2 a.m. Monday near Oak Lawn Avenue and Hi-Line Drive.

They found a white Jeep Grand Waggoneer SUV with deployed airbags and a folded front left wheel.

When the firefighters tried to conduct a welfare check on the driver, he drove away in the damaged SUV. The firefighters called the police to help.

A slow-speed chase ensued with the SUV’s front end tilting and sparking from the folded wheel. The driver went down multiple Dallas roads, making several U-turns before finally pulling into a parking lot on Oak Lawn Avenue.

The driver failed a field sobriety test at the scene. He was given a breath test at the jail and the results were more than twice the legal limit.