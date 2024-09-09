Report: Passenger reached into driver’s purse before crash that killed Dallas 14-year-old

article

The man accused of murdering a 14-year-old Dallas ISD student last week was trying to steal money from a woman’s purse at the time of the deadly crash, according to newly released police documents.

Dallas police said 47-year-old James Grant was a passenger in a car heading down Marsalis Avenue in East Oak Cliff on Friday morning.

He demanded money from the driver and attempted to reach into her purse, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The report says Grant struck the driver in the face and continued to struggle with her, causing her to lose control of her vehicle as she was making a left turn.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck 14-year-old Jonathan Ayala, who was walking in the grass on his way to school.

The female driver stopped and called 911. She is not facing any charges.

Police said Grant ran away after the crash. He was found a few minutes later at a nearby bus stop and arrested for murder.

Ayala was a student at Boude Storey Middle School, which is about half a mile from the crash scene.

Family and friends described him as a bright, kind-hearted soul with an infectious laugh and endless enthusiasm.