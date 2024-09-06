Teen dies after being hit by car in East Oak Cliff

article

The Brief A teenage boy was hit by a car near Marsailis Avenue and Ledbetter Drive just before 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver at fault stopped and is cooperating with a police investigation.



A teenager was killed on Friday morning after being hit by a car in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said it happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Marsalis Avenue and Ledbetter Drive.

While police haven’t released many details about what happened, they did say the driver who hit the teen stopped to help.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. His name and age have not yet been released.

It’s not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.

They are cooperating with the investigation, police said.