Fort Worth baby gorilla arrives in Cleveland

A baby gorilla born via c-section at the Fort Worth Zoo has arrived at her new home in Ohio.

Jameela, an 11-week-old western lowland gorilla, arrived at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The young gorilla's story has stolen the hearts of many.

The zoo said the gorilla’s mother showed signs of "heightened blood pressure," and therefore, she needed an emergency C-section.

Jameela was born a month before her due date, and the mother didn’t show enough "maternal instinct."

The Fort Worth Zoo attempted to have another female gorilla in its troop to serve as Jameela's surrogate mother, but those efforts failed. The zoo made the decision to send her to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, which has proven experience with surrogates.

"The introductions here have gone really well. The troop seems really receptive to her presence," said Angie Holmes of the Fort Worth Zoo.

The zoo says Jameela has seen interest from multiple gorillas.

"Fredericka, who is our proven surrogate, came over and had some really good interactions with Jameela," said Brian Price of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Both zoos are hopeful the move will be a good fit for young Jameela and the other gorillas in the troop.

This weekend, hundreds of visitors to the Fort Worth Zoo stopped by to wish the young animal a safe journey.

Visitors to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo may be able to see Jameela in the back of the gorilla enclosure.