Fort Worth Zoo baby gorilla to be moved to Cleveland after surrogacy struggles

A baby gorilla born at the Fort Worth Zoo will be moved to Cleveland after being rejected by its mother and surrogates.

Jameela, who was delivered by an emergency cesarean section in January, is expected to be brought to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Zoo)

The zoo says staff members saw signs that the mother, Sekani, was showing symptoms of preeclampsia. The team had to scramble to save the life of Sekani and the baby.

The zoo called in human medical specialists to help with the life-saving procedure.

While Jameela's mother, Sekani, was recovering from the birth, the baby was raised by staff at the Fort Worth Zoo.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Zoo delivers gorilla baby via emergency C-section

Attempts to bring Jameela and Sekani together after her recovery were unsuccessful.

Follow up attempts to train other gorillas to serve as a surrogate mother to Jameela also failed.

The Fort Worth Zoo says Cleveland was chosen because they have a female gorilla with proven surrogate experience.

"While we hoped for a different outcome – one that includes Jameela fully integrated into our troop – our main goal has always been that Jameela is raised by gorillas," the zoo said in a statement posted to social media.

The Fort Worth Zoo also said they are "heartbroken" by the decision.

"Once she is grown and her father is not the silverback, we hope to see her back in Fort Worth," the zoo said.

Jameela will be with her caretakers in the indoor gorilla habitat in the World of Primates on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.

The zoo is asking for people to bring cards and pictures for Jameela and the zookeepers.