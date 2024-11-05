Is there mail delivery on Election Day?

It is Election Day and many people are wondering what is and is not closed.

Some school districts have closed because campuses are being used as polling centers, but the post office will be open.

The United States Postal Service observes 11 federal holidays every year, but Election Day is not a federal holiday.

That means the post office will be open.

If you are looking to send in your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

