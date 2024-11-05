Free rides to the polls: Guide to Election Day transportation in DFW

Need a ride to the polls? Here’s a guide to free services in Dallas that can get you to and from the ballot box on Election Day.

The NAACP has partnered with Lyft to offer discounted rides for voters. Use the code NAACPVOTE24 for $20 off two rides (a total of $40)—covering one ride to the polls and one return trip.

STAR Transit is providing free round-trip rides to polling locations for residents in Dallas, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties.

Trinity Metro is offering free rides on Election Day, including trips to and from polling places. Services include Trinity Metro buses, on-demand rideshare (including paratransit), TEXRail, and Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, such as CentrePort.