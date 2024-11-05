Today is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

The Brief Polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Results from early voting will start coming in after the polls close. Tune in to FOX 4 News or visit FOX4News.com after 7 p.m. to get the latest results.



Polls open at 7 a.m. CT for most of Texas. Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot on Election Day.

Where do I vote? How to find your precinct

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

Featured article

County Election Information

Dallas County

Collin County

Tarrant County

Denton County

Rockwall County

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.

What races are on the ballot?

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Featured article

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

What to do if you experience issues while voting in Texas

In general, when a voter shows up to their polling location, they show their identification and have their name checked against the voter roster. Then they go to the voting machine, cast their votes, submit and leave.

But what happens if the voting machine malfunctions while a vote is being cast?

In short, voters will still be able to cast their ballots.

The general custodian of election records is required to have a contingency plan in the event one or more voting machines malfunction during voting.

If you experience an issue while trying to cast your vote, you should call a poll worker to your machine and ask for directions on what to do next. If the machine malfunctions before your ballot is submitted, you should be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

The Election Judges and Clerks Handbook has procedures that the election judge must follow in the event of an issue.

The presiding judge must stop the use of the malfunctioning machine as soon as the issue is discovered to repair or replace the machine.

If the malfunction could impact the length of time it takes to cast your vote, then consider moving to another early voting location.

Any concerns about voting, polling locations and election integrity should be reported to county election officials or the Secretary of State's office.

When will election results start coming in?

Results from early voting will start appearing on county election pages, the Secretary of State website and the FOX 4 News Election Results page after polls close at 7 p.m.

Often, early voting totals are the only results available for a few hours after polls close.

Some rural counties take longer to report results.

Where to watch election results

FOX 4 News will have live coverage of the election starting at 4 p.m. on Election Day.

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4122), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1124), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 253), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.