2 hospitalized in Irving wrong-way crash

2 people are in the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Irving on Thursday morning.

Irving police say they received a call from Fort Worth police at 4:40 in the morning saying a driver was entering the city while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 183.

The wrong-way driver then collided with another vehicle near the Valley View exit.

TRAFFIC UPDATES HERE

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital.

One of the drivers is said to be critically injured.