Irving police say missing 2-year-old has been found safe

Irving police said a 2-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon has been found safe.

Police said Timba Lopez's mother told them the toddler was abducted while in a silver 2003 Mercedes.

But police later learned the suspect was the child’s father. Police said the suspect got out of the vehicle because the mother was driving fast and he thought she was driving recklessly.

He then reportedly took the car drove Lopez to her grandmother's, and the child is safe.

Police said no Amber Alert was issued, and no charges are expected to be filed.