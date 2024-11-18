Irving police officer killed in motorcycle crash was 'poster child' for the department, police chief says

article

The Irving Police Department is remembering an officer killed in a crash Friday while enjoying his day off.

Irving Police Officer Jerome Scholz had been with the department for five years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

The Irving police chief says some of his own shift mates were the ones who responded to the crash scene. He calls Scholz's death a loss for the entire community.

During his five years with Irving police, 38-year-old Scholz worked as a patrol and field training officer. He was also on the SWAT team.

Scholz was also a huge fitness buff and started a Friday event called Five-Mile Fridays, where he challenged his coworkers to run five miles every Friday.

"His loss is huge as you can imagine. He was the big brother to a lot of people on this shift," said Irving Police Chief Derick Miller.

Scholz was off-duty last Friday afternoon when Irving police say he was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Valley View Lane near Interstate 635.

The preliminary investigation suggests the other driver failed to yield to the right of way while turning. Scholz was riding his personal motorcycle and was not on duty.

Chief Miller broke the news to Scholz's mom who lives in Atlanta.

"I was talking to his mom, and she wanted to know did he have his helmet on," he recalled. "Well, he had his helmet on because he promised his mother he would wear his helmet. And that's the kind of guy he was. He made sure to do right by Mama Scholz."

Chief Miller said the investigation is ongoing and added that everyone involved in the crash is cooperating with investigators.

Scholz also served in the U.S. Army. Last week, he represented Irving PD in a career day event for middle school students.

"He's quite literally a poster child for this police department," Miller said. "Top of mind right now are my cops and professional staff because Jerome was known by everyone."

Chief Miller said last Friday night, several officers still took part in Five-Mile Fridays in honor of Officer Scholz.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.