Irving police officer killed in off-duty motorcycle accident

An Irving police officer was killed while riding his motorcycle on Friday.

Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Valley View Lane, near Interstate 635, at 4:40 p.m.

Officer Jerome Scholz was riding his motorcycle while off-duty when he was involved in the crash.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe another driver failed to yield to the right of way while turning.

Scholz was a 5-year veteran of the Irving Police Department.

Before joining the Irving Police Department, Scholz was a veteran of the United States Army.

Irving police say funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.

The crash is still under investigation.