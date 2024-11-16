Irving police officer killed in off-duty motorcycle accident
article
IRVING, Texas - An Irving police officer was killed while riding his motorcycle on Friday.
Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Valley View Lane, near Interstate 635, at 4:40 p.m.
Officer Jerome Scholz was riding his motorcycle while off-duty when he was involved in the crash.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe another driver failed to yield to the right of way while turning.
Scholz was a 5-year veteran of the Irving Police Department.
Before joining the Irving Police Department, Scholz was a veteran of the United States Army.
Irving police say funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.
The crash is still under investigation.