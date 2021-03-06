Irving police investigating after body found in the Trinity River

article

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Trinity River.

Police said they were notified by people canoeing, just before noon Saturday.

They told police the body was stuck in the brush near Twin Wells Golf Course in Irving.

The Irving Police Department said, with the help of Dallas PD's helicopter, they were able to find adult male’s body, but his name has not been released.

Crews responded to the scene to retrieve the body.