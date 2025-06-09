Irving police chase ends in fiery crash, suspect critically injured

article

The Brief A police chase in Irving on June 8 ended with a suspect crashing into a bridge support, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Suspect faces charges of DWI and evading arrest/detention in a vehicle.



On June 8, officers responded to a disturbance call at a restaurant located in the 300 block of W. Las Colinas.

When officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot.

Irving police chase

What we know:

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. A short pursuit down Las Colinas resulted in the suspect losing control of the vehicle, striking a bridge support.

The engine was separated from the frame of the vehicle and caught fire.

As officers approached, the suspect exited the vehicle on his own and was detained.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (COURTESY: Jesus Limon)

What's next:

Medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

The suspect will be facing charges of DWI and evading arrest\detention in a vehicle.