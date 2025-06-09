Expand / Collapse search

Irving police chase ends in fiery crash, suspect critically injured

By
Published  June 9, 2025 4:59pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
    • A police chase in Irving on June 8 ended with a suspect crashing into a bridge support, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
    • The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
    • Suspect faces charges of DWI and evading arrest/detention in a vehicle.

IRVING, Texas - On June 8, officers responded to a disturbance call at a restaurant located in the 300 block of W. Las Colinas.

When officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot.  

Irving police chase

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. A short pursuit down Las Colinas resulted in the suspect losing control of the vehicle, striking a bridge support. 

The engine was separated from the frame of the vehicle and caught fire. 

As officers approached, the suspect exited the vehicle on his own and was detained.

Medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition. 

The suspect will be facing charges of DWI and evading arrest\detention in a vehicle.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of Irving.

