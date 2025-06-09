Irving police chase ends in fiery crash, suspect critically injured
IRVING, Texas - On June 8, officers responded to a disturbance call at a restaurant located in the 300 block of W. Las Colinas.
When officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot.
Irving police chase
What we know:
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. A short pursuit down Las Colinas resulted in the suspect losing control of the vehicle, striking a bridge support.
The engine was separated from the frame of the vehicle and caught fire.
As officers approached, the suspect exited the vehicle on his own and was detained.
(COURTESY: Jesus Limon)
What's next:
Medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
The suspect will be facing charges of DWI and evading arrest\detention in a vehicle.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of Irving.