Irving ISD extends remote learning, Richardson ISD staggers student return dates

Richardson ISD will take a staggered approach to bringing students back into the classrooms.

Students in Richardson have been learning remotely since Aug. 19.

The board of trustees voted Monday night to move forward with the plan to offer in-person learning after Labor Day. But, those that are choosing face-to-face learning for the semester will return on different dates based on their grade level.

“After our initial days of virtual learning, it is clear that many of our youngest learners, and their caregivers, are often struggling with asynchronous virtual learning. Students in PK-3 are at the most critical stage of their academic development, and most need and benefit from a face to face classroom setting with a professional teacher,” Superintendent Jeannie Stone said in a letter to parents.

Pre-K through sixth grade and special education students will return on Sept. 8. Students in seventh and eighth grade will return on Sept. 14 and then high schoolers will return on Sept. 21.

That’s in stark contrast to what was decided Monday night in Irving. Trustees there voted to extend remote learning for all students and delay in-person classes until Sept. 28.

“This comes after careful review of the recommendation by Dallas County Health and Human Services that there not be any in-person learning at this time,” Irving ISD posted on its Facebook page.

Irving ISD students have been learning remotely since Aug. 17.

Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, the two largest school districts in North Texas, have both extended remote learning through October.

Some smaller districts in North Texas such as Sunnyvale ISD in Dallas County and Azle ISD in Tarrant County already have kids learning in the classrooms.

