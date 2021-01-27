Irving ISD conducts home visits to connect with truant students

article

Teachers and staff from the Irving school district are going door to door to learn why students are not showing up for class.

The district said its so-called Home Visit Blitz is not meant to discipline the students.

Instead, it’s a way to find out more about those students and their home situation. Many have issues with transportation or internet connectivity that Irving ISD does not know about.

"We try to connect with the students and with their family and as we connect we try to help them identify what’s keeping their heart from coming to school," said Michael Chrotty, who works with Irving ISD’s campus operations.

"I’m actually grateful that he’s always keeping in touch, making sure they’re okay and they don’t need anything," said Mayra Orozco, an Irving ISD parent.

Employees who do the visits bring care packages of food for families.

The district said it’s made more than 700 home visits and had an 84% success rate.