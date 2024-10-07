Why 3 North Texas cities are ranked highest for natural disaster risk

article

Irving, Grand Prairie, and Arlington are the top three U.S. cities at highest risk for natural disasters, according to a study by WalletHub. Houston ranks fourth.

The study evaluated over 180 U.S. cities based on safety, considering both physical and financial risks. It assessed how well different areas protect their residents from natural dangers, such as earthquakes, floods, hail, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

Irving, Grand Prairie, and Arlington ranked highest due to their vulnerability to severe storms, flooding, tornadoes, and extreme heat, which contribute to wildfire risk. The study distributed the risk factors evenly to calculate each city's score.

Despite their high disaster risk, Irving ranked as the 79th safest city overall, Grand Prairie 62nd, and Arlington 100th. Fort Worth, while ranking among the top five cities with the fewest hate crimes, was 121st in overall safety.