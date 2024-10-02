Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Irving firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash

Updated  October 2, 2024 10:43am CDT
Joshua Brandes

IRVING, Texas - An off-duty Irving firefighter was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Parker County on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on FM 51 south of Highway 199 in the town of Springtown.

Springtown police said Joshua Brandes was riding a motorcycle. An 18-wheeler and a Cadillac sedan were also involved in the crash.

First responders from several agencies helped to escort Brandes’ body to the medical examiner’s office in a show of respect.

The Irving Fire Department said Brandes was a paramedic and fire equipment operator.

"Please keep his family, and the members of this department, in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve his loss. Rest in peace Brother," the department said on social media.

He served the city for more than 13 years.