Irving firefighter severely injured after being struck by intoxicated wrong-way driver

article

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police said she gave an Irving firefighter severe injuries after hitting him with her vehicle while driving the wrong way into the scene of another crash on State Highway 183.

Yajaira Estrada Calderon was charged with intoxication assault for the crash.

The wreck happened just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday, as crews were working another crash that involved five vehicles in the westbound lanes in the 3100 block of SH 183.

Police said that portion of the highway had been shut down due to the crash.

A 2016 Dodge Challenger, driven by Calderon, was going the wrong way on SH 183, and drove into the crash scene.

A 30-year-old Irving firefighter, who is not being identified at this time, was struck by Calderon. He was taken to a hospital, and police said he is currently being treated for severe injuries.