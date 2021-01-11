Irving couple charged with murdering 8-year-old boy, violently abusing him

article

An Irving woman and her boyfriend are charged with murdering her 8-year-old son after police say he was violently abused for several days.

Police arrested Leslie Curtis, 30, and her boyfriend, Codie McCrory, 29, last Friday. They are accused of killing Leslie’s 8-year-old son, Delmor Best-Curtis.

Irving police were called to the Magnuson Hotel last Friday about an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found Delmor lying on a bed unresponsive. They began CPR and noticed the boy had several injuries to Delmor.

The young boy was taken to Children's Hospital in Dallas, where he pronounced deceased.

Investigators say Codie and Leslie had been violently abusing Delmor for at least ten days.

Police say Leslie and Codie have been in a relationship for less than one year. Leslie and Delmor moved into the Magnuson Hotel with Codie in November 2020. The boy was not attending school.

Leslie and McCrory are charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Irving Police Department.