Irving greenlights old stadium site rezoning, opening door to resort casino

The Brief In a 5-4 vote, Irving Planning and Zoning leaders approved plans to rezone the old Texas Stadium site. The site is owned by the Sands Corporation, who plan to build a resort casino and arena in Irving. The plans will move to the full city council on March 20.



Irving Planning and Zoning leaders voted to rezone the old Texas Stadium site at 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday after seven hours of public comments by local homeowners.

Texas Stadium site rezoning fight

What we know:

The narrow 5-to-4 vote by the Planning and Zoning leaders occurred on Tuesday morning. City officials will now send the plans for the old Texas Stadium at Highway 114 and 183 to the Irving City Council for a vote this Thursday, March 20th.

Most of the land near the old Texas Stadium site is owned by the Sands Corporation. The same leadership also owns the Dallas Mavericks.

Many Irving homeowners voiced their concerns about the Sands Corporation's plans to construct a resort casino and arena in the city of Irving, amidst the growing pressure for Texas lawmakers to expand legalized gambling.

A resort casino and arena might be an incentive to move the Mavericks to Irving from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

What we don't know:

Neither the Dallas Mavericks, nor Las Vegas Sands have confirmed whether they would move the Mavericks.

What they're saying:

Dozens of Irving homeowners made their voices loud and clear. "Irving will not be bamboozled," one homeowner said.

"We are opposed to the false narrative that job creation must include a destination resort casino," said another.

Some of the main concerns raised by Irving homeowners included an increase in traffic, crime and addiction among residents.

"We are talking about more than money: the fabric of our community, our relationships, spiritual well-being. What about long-term costs? Increased addiction, broken families, decline in community values." said another Irving homeowner.

Enrique Mann, an air conditioning technician in the Irving area, continued the sentiment of his neighbors.

"I don't want gambling in my town. I don't know if you have done much driving around Loop 12, at 6 PM, on a weekday. It is rough out there." Mann said.

The Sands Corporation has pledged to provide funds to the Irving Police Department in an effort to strengthen first responders in the area, but residents were not appeased.

They argue that the Sands Corporation is doing so to protect their own property and are unconcerned with anything else in the area.

"The Sands Corp will protect their own property and wash their hands of anything that happens off of it. The great officers of Irving Police and taxpayers will be forced to deal with the problems the Las Vegas Sands Corporation causes," said one Irving resident.

The other side:

Despite the opposition from residents, Irving leaders see the benefits in bringing a potential casino resort to the area.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Terry Prichard argued that the development would bring increased tax revenue to the city and potentially benefit other areas.

"This affects our convention center or Toyota Music Factory, a rising tide raises all boats," Prichard said.

Representatives from the company argue other locations have been very lucrative.

What's next:

The proposal heads to the Irving City Council on Thursday, March 20th.