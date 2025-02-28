Mavs to Irving? City considers zoning changes to ex-Texas Stadium site

The Brief Land owned by the owners of the Dallas Mavericks in Irving is going through the zoning change process. Plans for a stadium and casino have been submitted for the old Texas Stadium site. Irving's Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on March 4 about the proposal.



The city of Irving is moving quickly on a development that could be targeting the Dallas Mavericks.

What we know:

On Thursday night, Irving's city council agreed to send amendments for a mixed-use development at the old Texas Stadium site to its Planning and Zoning Commission.

IRVING, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: As seen from an aerial view, traffic passes the Irving Interchange infrastructure project at the site of the former Dallas Cowboys Stadium (R), on August 9, 2022 in Irving, Texas. The Texas Department of Transportation says 261,000 square feet of concrete is being used for 32 bridges spanning 4.8 miles and an additional 4.6 miles of roadway in the Irving project, part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, aimed at reducing congestion in urban areas of Texas. The Dallas Cowboys played at Texas Stadium in Irving, Tx. for 38 seasons. The structure was demolished in a controlled implosion in 2010 following the NFL team's move to AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, Tx.

The proposal includes an arena with at least 15,000 seats and casino gaming, if approved by the Texas Legislature.

The land is owned by a company connected to Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which is controlled by COO Patrick Dumont, who is also the Mavericks governor.

Dumont recently insisted the Mavericks would stay in the Dallas area.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Dumont vehemently shot down the idea that he and his Las Vegas-based family would look to relocate the Mavs to Sin City.

"That is the answer unequivocally. The Dallas Mavericks are the Dallas Mavericks, and they will be in Dallas," Dumont said.

What we don't know:

There are several steps before any of the proposals would become a reality.

Among them is the fact that it seems unlikely that gambling will be approved in this session of the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Legislature would have to pass casino gambling and voters would have to approve it for a casino to be a part of the building.

What's next:

The amendments go to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on March 4.

If Planning and Zoning approves the amendments, Irving City Council could vote on the proposal on March 20.