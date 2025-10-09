Investigation leads to second arrest of Celina ISD teacher on child pornography charge

The Brief A Celina ISD teacher/coach, William Caleb Elliott, faces a new, more serious felony charge: possession or promotion of child pornography. Elliott, a teacher at Moore Middle School, turned himself in and was booked into the Collin County Jail on October 9th. Police plan to contact parents directly on October 9th if their child has been affected, but no further details are currently available.



The Celina Police Department today announced an update on the investigation of a Celina ISD teacher/coach who was first taken into custody on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Teacher Faces New, More Serious Charge

What we know:

26-year-old William Caleb Elliott of McKinney was arrested and charged last week with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony. Celina ISD said Elliott is a sixth grade history teacher and eighth grade coach at Moore Middle School. In a release, the district said Elliott was placed on administrative leave "indefinitely."

Elliott is the son of Celina High School head football coach Bill Elliott.

Upon further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Celina Police Department, an additional arrest warrant was obtained for a new offense.

Elliott turned himself down on October 9th and was immediately booked into the Collin County Jail for possession or promotion of child pornography, a felony of the second degree.

Texas Law on Child Pornography

Big picture view:

According to Texas law, a person knowingly or intentionally possessing, or knowingly or intentionally accessing with intent to view, visual material that visually depicts the lewd exhibition of the private area of a child younger than 18 years of age may be charged with a felony of the Second Degree.

Law Enforcement Alerts Parents

What they're saying:

While the Celina Police Department continues this investigation, police wish to alert parents that, based on the evidence collected at this point, if a child was affected, their parents will be contacted by the Criminal Investigation Division on October 9th.

The Department will attempt to offer further updates as they become available. Due to the ongoing nature of this criminal investigation, no further information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Should any Celina ISD parent, child, or former student visit an officer regarding this case, they may contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 382-2121.