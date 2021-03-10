Interactive Q&A: What are renters' rights in Texas?

article

You should know your rights as a tenant, especially during the pandemic and after the Texas winter storm.

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello hosted an interactive live chat Wednesday morning on Facebook with two experts – one advocating for tenants and the other for landlords.

Click here to watch the full question and answer segment.

One of the biggest issues many renters face is property condition. Many people have said they are still without hot water.

Others said their apartment is now dry but was flooded, leaving behind buckling floors and wet walls.

One man sent Steve a picture of his apartment which had been completely gutted to the studs. He was displaced and the property management told him his rent was still due.

So what are renters’ rights in situations like these? Can you break your lease if your apartment is unlivable? Is your landlord obligated to relocate you? And what about your security deposit?

Steve’s guests took the time to answer those types of questions from viewers.

