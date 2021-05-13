Interactive art exhibit comes to Galleria Dallas

article

Part of the Dallas Galleria will turn into an interactive art gallery this weekend.

Pop! is a walk-through show with more than two dozen rooms for eye-popping selfies.

It was created by people who had some extra time on their hands during the pandemic – movie makers, directors and set designers.

"For one, I think they can find an escape. I think we all need to get away a little bit right now. More than anything, we just wanted to create an environment where people can kind of slip away and have some fun and forget about some of all the regular stuff," said Scott Redman, who is part of the exhibit team.

The company behind the exhibit is called Snowday because it launched a different show with a winter theme.

Advertisement

This show opens Saturday and runs through September.