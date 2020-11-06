Innocent Fort Worth couple killed in street racing crash

article

A Fort Worth couple became the innocent victims of a street racing crash.

Witnesses who saw the fiery crash Friday morning called 911 and tried to help, but it was too late.

Frank Garcia lives a couple blocks from where police say a fatal fiery crash from street racing took three lives on Risinger Road near Chisholm Trail Parkway in Far South Fort Worth.

“I did see two individuals,” he recalled. “But I kept telling myself it can’t be. It just can’t be.”

Police say two of the victims were innocent bystanders who were killed when the alleged street racer struck their vehicle and it burst into flames.

The couple has been identified by friends as Ben and Meg Arbour. Ben was a Ph.D. degree holder in theology. He graduated in 2010 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was also an adjunct professor at the school.

The university’s parent system, Weatherford College Foundation, tweeted: “The Weatherford College family is saddened by the passing of Dr. Arbour and his wife, and our thoughts and prayers are with their family at this time. His contributions will be missed.”

The couple, according to friends, leave behind four children.

“They are deceased because of street racing. We also have one of the drivers who was street racing, he also lost his life,” said Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada. “We just can’t understand why somebody would continue to street race at a high rate of speed at the risk of losing their life or taking the life of someone else.”

Within hours of that crash, Fort Worth police worked three additional fatal crashes. In total, seven people were killed during the deadliest night for traffic accidents the city has seen in 17 years.

The deadly night has Fort Worth police strongly urging everyone on the road to not drive distracted, under the influence or race.

“If there was any way we could get that message out to not street race… that’s the biggest downfall we have is that we feel like we can’t get that message out enough,” Calzada said.