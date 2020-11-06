7 killed in separate Fort Worth traffic crashes overnight

article

Seven people died in four separate crashes overnight in Fort Worth. They were spread out across the city.

Police said two vehicles racing each other crashed early Friday morning on Risinger Road near Chisholm Trail Parkway in far south Fort Worth. Three people died in that crash.

The driver of a pickup truck also died after running into a metal pillar on Interstate 30 at Eastchase Parkway in east Fort Worth. Debris from the crash fell on the highway causing several minor accidents.

Two more people died in a three-vehicle accident at Southeast Loop 820 and Campus Drive in south Fort Worth. Two others involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

And a motorcyclist died in a crash on Camp Bowie Road in west Fort Worth around 3 a.m. It was reportedly speeding when it hit a curb and crashed.