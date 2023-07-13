Man arrested, to be charged with capital murder more than a year after deadly shooting

Dallas Police arrested a suspect in a double homicide who has been on the run for over a year.

Police arrested 24-year-old Infant Johnson on Wednesday in connection to a double homicide at an apartment on Ridgecrest Road, near Park Lane, in June 2022.

Infant Johnson (Source: Dallas Police)

The bodies of 24-year-old Jimena Sandoval and 27-year-old David Stewart were found in the apartment, along with two children under 5 years old who were unharmed.

Sandoval and Stewart's bodies were found two days after the shooting.

20-year-old Quincy Edwards was arrested in July 2022 connection with this double murder. He was charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Police released a mugshot of Johnson in August 2022 and asked the public for help locating the suspect.

DPD says that Johnson will be charged with capital murder.