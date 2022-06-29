Man, woman found dead in Dallas apartment along with 2 unharmed children

article

Dallas police are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally shot in a Northeast Dallas apartment Wednesday.

There were also two unharmed children under the age of five found inside the apartment.

According to police, the shooting happened at about noon, at an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road.

Responding officers found a man and woman in the apartment with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead. Police are working to identify the victims.

Along with the bodies, officers found two children in the apartment who had not been harmed.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-4735 or email yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com.