Arrest made in Dallas double murder where two children found alive at scene

Dallas police have made an arrest in a double murder at an apartment where two children were also found unhurt.

Quincy Edwards, 19, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Police discovered two bodies in a Northeast Dallas apartment late last month.

Investigators also found two young children unharmed, who had likely been with the bodies for days.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Jimena Sandoval and 27-year-old David Stewart.

Edwards is in the Dallas County jail being held on a $5 million bond.