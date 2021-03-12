Indictment reveals new details into Denton PD officer accused of distributing child porn

Newly released court documents show the evidence against a Denton Police Department officer facing a child porn charge.

David Schoolcraft has been charged with distribution of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Schoolcraft used an app on his phone to share at least two videos that showed underage girls engaging in sexual acts.

He is accused of sending those videos to other people in December 2020.

If convicted, Schoolcraft faces at least five years in prison, and up to a 20-year sentence.

Schoolcraft was arrested by the FBI earlier this month.

He had been with the Denton Police Department for 15 years, was assigned to patrol throughout that time.

"The Denton Police Department is not involved in the criminal case and is cooperating with the special agents conducting the investigation," the department said in a statement.

He is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.