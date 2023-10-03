Ice sculptors arrive in Grapevine to begin carvings for Gaylord Texan's ICE! exhibit

The team at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine welcomed 40 master ice carvers from China on Tuesday morning.

The carvers traveled 6,000 miles from Harbin, China to behind hand-carving the resort's annual holiday ICE! attraction.

The artisans will spend 30 days carving 6,000 huge blocks of ice into the larger-than-life sculptures at the hotel's 17,000-square-foot exhibit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This year's theme for the attraction is Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"When people are walking through the attraction they're going to see all the scenes from that story and all the characters," said Martha Neibling, the Director of PR for the Gaylord Texan Resort.

In addition to the sculptures, the attraction will feature ice slides and tunnels in a 9-degree temperature tent.

There is also warmer fun, including a snow tubing hill, carousel, ice skating, cookie decorating and, of course, millions of holiday lights.

Christmas at the Gaylord begins Nov. 10.