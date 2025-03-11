ICE Dallas arrests Mexican national who killed Dallas man and set him on fire

article

The Brief A Mexican national living in Dallas is now in ICE custody after being convicted of 2022 manslaughter. Manuel Tellez stabbed a man 7 times before setting his body on fire in a Dallas alley. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to community supervision for 8 years.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Mexican national in Dallas after he was convicted of a 2022 manslaughter.

ICE Dallas prioritized the arrest of Manuel Tellez, 48, after identifying him as removable from the country.

Dallas Homicide

The backstory:

Court records from the 265th District Court in Dallas County, Texas, revealed police arrested Tellez after he stabbed 52-year-old Anthony Moreno seven times, killing him. Tellez left the crime scene to change clothes, returned with gasoline, then doused Moreno’s body with the gasoline and set it on fire, according to ICE officials and Dallas Police.

Tellez was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter.

Court documents show he was not sentenced to prison, but was sentenced to eight years of community supervision and was released back into the community.

What's next:

Tellez remains in ICE custody pending immigration removal proceedings.

What they're saying:

"This is an egregious offender," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson, "We are grateful for our federal partners within the Justice Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for helping us remove this high-priority target from our communities."

ICE and federal law enforcement partners from the FBI and CBP assisted in the arrest of Tellez in Dallas.

What you can do:

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-347-2423 or completing ICE’s online tip form .