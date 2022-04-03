Burned body found in alleyway of Dallas neighborhood, police say

article

Dallas police are investigating after a man’s body was found burned in an alleyway Sunday morning.

Officers were called out just after 9:15 a.m. after the body was found in the 1300 block of Kings Highway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews also responded and found the body, which had been burned.

The body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim had on boots, jeans, a dress shirt, and a wedding ring on his left hand at the time of his death.

This case is continuing to be investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff Loeb at 214-671-3702 or email Jeffrey.Loeb@dallascityhall.com.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Man dies in early morning house fire in Pleasant Grove