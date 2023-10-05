1 dead, 1 injured after I-35W crash in Fort Worth

I-35W is shut down at NE 28th Street in Fort Worth after an incident involving multiple vehicles.

Fort Worth Police say a driver ran out of gas and was waiting for a friend to bring him some on the median shoulder.

Both the driver and his friend were outside the car at around 9:20 a.m. when another vehicle tried to avoid hitting a semi and swerved into the shoulder hitting both of them.

One of the pedestrians was killed, and the other is in critical condition.

SKY 4 video from the scene showed at least two cars with significant damage.

Northbound 35W is expected to remain closed for investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.