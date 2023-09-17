1 dead, 1 critically injured after being found shot on I-35 in Dallas

article

Dallas police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot on I-35 Saturday night.

Police said they got the call just before 8:30 p.m. about a shooting in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near Medical District Drive.

Responding officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot and a woman on the shoulder of the interstate who was shot.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital.

The man died from his injuries, while the woman was in critical condition.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 or email joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.