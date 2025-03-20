Texas lawmaker files bill to rename I-35 as 'President Donald J. Trump Highway'

article

A Texas state representative has filed a bill to designate a portion of Interstate 35 in Travis County as President Donald J. Trump Highway.

I-35 to Donald J. Trump Highway

What we know:

State Rep. Joanne Shofner, who is endorsed by former President Trump, filed a House bill to rename the highway, according to legislative documents.

The bill proposes placing markers along I-35 in Travis County to designate it as President Donald J. Trump Highway. These markers would be located at the ends of the highway and various points along the route.

Funding for the signage would come from grants and private donations, while the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would be responsible for future maintenance.

What they're saying:

"The proposed designation honors the 45th and now 47th president of the United States for his ‘big, beautiful’ impact on the nation and the state of Texas," Shofner said in a statement on X.

What's next:

If passed, the bill would take effect in September 2025.

Where is I-35?

Interstate 35 stretches more than 500 miles across Texas, passing through major cities including Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, and Laredo.

In Austin, I-35 is currently named the Interregional Highway and runs through Downtown Austin and the University of Texas campus. The proposed name change would only apply within Travis County.

I-35 first opened in Austin in 1962.

Who is Joanne Shofner?

Shofner represents Texas House District 11 in the Texas House of Representatives.