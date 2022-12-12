Suspect reportedly killed during police chase on I-20

Police were forced to close Interstate 20 in Duncanville Monday morning because of a chase that reportedly ended badly.

According to early reports, the chase started around 5 a.m. and ended a few minutes later on eastbound I-20 near the Main Street exit.

The suspect reportedly got out of his car and tried to run across the interstatey. He was struck and killed.

I-20 was shut down for most of the morning because of the police investigation. It has since reopened.