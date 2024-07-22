Hurtado's Barbecue to open Dallas location

Popular BBQ stop Hurtado's will open a new store in Dallas.

The new restaurant will be located at 900 S. Hardwood Street outside the Dallas Farmers Market.

Hurtado Barbecue started in 2018 when owner Brandon Hurtado and his wife started selling barbecue in a tent outside of a brewery.

That evolved into a food trailer the next year, and then a brick-and-mortar store in Arlington.

Now, the restaurant has stores in Fort Worth, Mansfield and a stand at Globe Life Field.

The new location will serve brunch, according to the owner.

Hurtado says he hopes the store will be open before the end of the year.